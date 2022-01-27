Här är hästarna som startar i superloppet

Prix d'Amerique 2022 – här är startfältet
1. Galius – Yoann Lebourgeois – Severine Raimond
2. Feydeau Seven – Jean Michel Bazire
3. Rebella Matters – Christophe Martens – Jean Michel Bazire
4. Hohneck – Francois Lagadeuc – Phillippe Allaire
5. Diable de Vauvert – Tony le Beller – Bertrand Le Beller
6. Gu d’Heripre – Franck Nivard – Fabrice Souloy
7. Chica de Joudes – Alain Laurent
8. Power – Robert Bergh
9. Etonnant – Anthony Barrier – Richard Westerink
10. Flamme de Goutier – Theo Duvaldestin – Thierry Duvaldestin
11. Cokstile – Gabriele Gelormini – Erik Bondo
12. Zacon Gio – Björn Goop – Jean Michel Bazire
13. Vitruvio – Alessandro Gocciadoro
14. Delia du Pommereux – David Thomain – Sebastian Roger
15. Vivid Wise As – Matthieu Abrivard – Alessandro Gocciadoro
16. Bahia Quesnot – Junior Guelpa
17. Davidson du Pont – Nicolas Bazire
18. Billie de Montfort – Pierre Yves Verva – Sebastian Guarato