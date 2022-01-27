Här är hästarna som startar i superloppet

Face Time Bourbon kastade in handduken i sent. 

Nu är det klart vilka hästar som startar i Prix d'Amerique på söndag. 

Enda svenskhästen i startfältet blir Robert Berghs Power. 

Prix d'Amerique 2022 – här är startfältet

1. Galius – Yoann Lebourgeois – Severine Raimond

2. Feydeau Seven – Jean Michel Bazire

3. Rebella Matters – Christophe Martens – Jean Michel Bazire

4. Hohneck – Francois Lagadeuc – Phillippe Allaire

5. Diable de Vauvert – Tony le Beller – Bertrand Le Beller

6. Gu d’Heripre – Franck Nivard – Fabrice Souloy

7. Chica de Joudes – Alain Laurent

8. Power – Robert Bergh

9. Etonnant – Anthony Barrier – Richard Westerink

10. Flamme de Goutier – Theo Duvaldestin – Thierry Duvaldestin

11. Cokstile – Gabriele Gelormini – Erik Bondo

12. Zacon Gio – Björn Goop – Jean Michel Bazire

13. Vitruvio – Alessandro Gocciadoro

14. Delia du Pommereux – David Thomain – Sebastian Roger

15. Vivid Wise As – Matthieu Abrivard – Alessandro Gocciadoro

16. Bahia Quesnot – Junior Guelpa

17. Davidson du Pont – Nicolas Bazire

18. Billie de Montfort – Pierre Yves Verva – Sebastian Guarato

