Stryktipset-resultat: Den rätta raden och utdelning

Foto: Adam Wrafter

Den rätta stryktipsraden 16 februari 2019.

Stryktipset resultat i dag

1. Newport – Manchester City 2 (1–4)

2. AFC Wimbledon – Millwall 2 (0–1)

3. Preston – Nottingham Forest X (0–0)

4. Sheffield United – Reading 1 (4–0)

5. Bolton – Norwich 2 (0–4)

6. Ipswich – Stoke X (1–1) 

7. Barnsley – Wycombe 1 (2-1) 

8. Charlton – Blackpool X (0–0)

9. Fleetwood – Luton 2 (1–2)

10. Coventry – Walsall 1 (3–0)

11. Gillingham – Scunthorpe 1 (1–0)

12. Bradford – Plymouth X (0–0)

13. Oxford United – Peterborough 2 (0–1)

Utdelning

13 rätt: 5 685 kr

12 rätt: 118 kr

11 rätt: 0 kr

10 rätt: 0 kr

Sportkryss

1-7-5-4-1-0-1

