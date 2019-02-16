Stryktipset-resultat: Den rätta raden och utdelning

Stryktipset resultat i dag
1. Newport – Manchester City 2 (1–4)
2. AFC Wimbledon – Millwall 2 (0–1)
3. Preston – Nottingham Forest X (0–0)
4. Sheffield United – Reading 1 (4–0)
5. Bolton – Norwich 2 (0–4)
6. Ipswich – Stoke X (1–1)
7. Barnsley – Wycombe 1 (2-1)
8. Charlton – Blackpool X (0–0)
9. Fleetwood – Luton 2 (1–2)
10. Coventry – Walsall 1 (3–0)
11. Gillingham – Scunthorpe 1 (1–0)
12. Bradford – Plymouth X (0–0)
13. Oxford United – Peterborough 2 (0–1)
Utdelning
13 rätt: 5 685 kr
12 rätt: 118 kr
11 rätt: 0 kr
10 rätt: 0 kr
Sportkryss
1-7-5-4-1-0-1