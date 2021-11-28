F1-legendaren död – blev 79 år gammal

Formel 1
Foto: Jonathan Banks/REX / TT NYHETSBYRÅN
Foto: Lat Photographic/REX / TT NYHETSBYRÅN
Foto: [Octane, via www.imago-images.de] / www.imago-images.de

Frank Williams, grundade av formel 1-teamet Williams Racing har gått bort 79 år gammal. Det bekräftar teamet under söndagseftermiddagen.

”Han var älskad och en inspiration för oss alla. Han kommer att bli saknad”, skriver de i ett uttalande.

Mikaela Lindahl

Texten uppdateras.

It is with great sadness that on behalf of the Williams family, the team can confirm the death of Sir Frank Williams CBE, Founder and Former Team Principal of Williams Racing, at the age of 79.

After being admitted into hospital on Friday, Sir Frank passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by his family.

Today we pay tribute to our much loved and inspirational figurehead. Frank will be sorely missed. We request that all friends and colleagues respect the Williams family’s wishes for privacy at this time.

For those wishing to pay tribute, we ask that donations are made in place of gifts to the Spinal Injuries Association, alternatively we would welcome flowers to be placed at the entrance of the team’s headquarters in Grove, Oxfordshire. Details of the memorial service will follow in due course.

◼︎◼︎ Detta är en nyhetsartikel. Expressen granskar, avslöjar och ger dig de senaste nyheterna på ett objektivt och sakligt sätt. Mer om oss här.

