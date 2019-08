”Sinnessjuka kontrakt – är en ny marknad nu”

Mitch Marner"Well you never know. It’s still business, you’ve got to be prepared for anything," Laine said Friday. "But yeah, you never know where you’re going to play next year so I’m just prepared for anything." The response was open-ended enough that it begged an obvious follow-up: Does he still want to play for the Jets? "Well I’ve got nothing bad to say about Winnipeg, you know? It’s been good so far. But you never know, so that’s kind of my comments."

Foto: FRANK GUNN / AP TT NYHETSBYRÅN