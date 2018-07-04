Personuppgiftspolicy

Sven-Göran Eriksson: ”England will struggle”

Foto: ANNA-KARIN NILSSON / ANNA-KARIN NILSSON EXPRESSEN
Foto: IMAGO/SPORTIMAGE / IMAGO/SPORTIMAGE IMAGO SPORTFOTODIENST

Former England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson sees Sweden as favourites for the World Cup quarter-final between England and his homeland on Saturday.

– England will struggle to score against Sweden. I believe it will be a Swedish win. And as a Swede my hopes are with Sweden, Eriksson told Expressen following England’s triumph against Colombia on Tuesday evening.

– Given how they are playing now I believe they can go all the way, he said about Sweden’s chances of reaching the final.

Speaking from his native Sweden Sven-Göran Eriksson explained that he is looking forward to the game on Saturday and that he might even travel to Russia to watch it.

”Tough and hard fight”

– I am yet to decide, but I might go.

– It will be a fantastic World Cup quarter final, a tough and hard fight between Sweden and England, he said.  

Mr Eriksson said England and Sweden earning their quarter-final spots were fair.

– These are the better playing teams.

