Sven-Göran Eriksson: ”England will struggle”

– Given how they are playing now I believe they can go all the way, he said about Sweden’s chances of reaching the final.

Speaking from his native Sweden Sven-Göran Eriksson explained that he is looking forward to the game on Saturday and that he might even travel to Russia to watch it.

”Tough and hard fight”

– I am yet to decide, but I might go.

– It will be a fantastic World Cup quarter final, a tough and hard fight between Sweden and England, he said.

Mr Eriksson said England and Sweden earning their quarter-final spots were fair.

– These are the better playing teams.