Under natten mot fredag svensk tid hölls den stora galan The Game Awards där de bästa speltitlarna under 2020 prisades. Det största priset, Årets spel, gick till ”The Last of Us Part 2” som också prisades som bästa äventyrsspel, ljuddesign, regi, innovation för tillgänglighet och handling.

Flera priser delades också ut till e-sporten där League of Legends fick två prestigefulla priser. Dels som ”Årets e-sport” och även för ”Årets e-sport”-evenemang efter Worlds.

Världsmästerskapet hölls på plats i kinesiska Shanghai trots covid-19-pandemin med hjälp av att sätta spelarna i karantän under två veckor inför turneringens början, vilket blev ett lyckat evenemang.

Bland de sex priser som gick till e-sporten så fick League of Legends hela fem stycken. G2 Esports lag i League of Legends utsågs till Årets e-sportlag, LEC- och Worldsvärden Eefje ”Sjokz” Depoortere blev Årets värd och koreanske Worldsvinnaren Heo ”Showmaker” Su utsågs till årets bästa spelare inom e-sporten.

Det sjätte priset gick till Astralis danske tränare Danny ”Zonic” Sörensen som blev just Årets tränare efter de stora framgångarna i CS:GO.

Alla vinnare i Game Awards 2020

Game of the Year: The Last of Us Part 2

Best Game Direction: The Last of Us Part 2

Best Narrative: The Last of Us Part 2

Best Art Direction: Ghost of Tsushima

Best Score/Music: Final Fantasy VII Remake

Best Audio Design: The Last of Us Part 2

Best Performance: Laura Bailey - Abby, The Last of Us Part 2

Games for Impact: Tell Me Why

Best Ongoing Game: No Man's Sky

Best Indie Game: Hades

Best Debut Game: Phasmophobia

Best Mobile Game: Among Us

Best Community Support: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Best VR/AR Game: Half-Life: Alyx

Innovation in Accessibility: The Last of Us Part 2

Best Action Game: Hades

Best Action/Adventure Game: The Last of Us Part 2

Best RPG: Final Fantasy VII Remake

Best Fighting Game: Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Best Family Game: Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Best Sim/Strategy Game: Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Sports/Racing Game: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

Best Multiplayer Game: Among Us

Content Creator of the Year: Valkyrae

Best Esports Athlete: Heo ”Showmaker” Su

Best Esports Coach: Danny ”Zonic” Sorensen

Best Esports Event: League of Legends World Championship 2020

Best Esports Game: League of Legends

Best Esports Host: Eefje ”Sjokz” Depoortere

Best Esports Team: G2 Esports

