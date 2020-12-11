Under natten mot fredag svensk tid hölls den stora galan The Game Awards där de bästa speltitlarna under 2020 prisades. Det största priset, Årets spel, gick till ”The Last of Us Part 2” som också prisades som bästa äventyrsspel, ljuddesign, regi, innovation för tillgänglighet och handling.
Flera priser delades också ut till e-sporten där League of Legends fick två prestigefulla priser. Dels som ”Årets e-sport” och även för ”Årets e-sport”-evenemang efter Worlds.
Fem av sex priser till League
Världsmästerskapet hölls på plats i kinesiska Shanghai trots covid-19-pandemin med hjälp av att sätta spelarna i karantän under två veckor inför turneringens början, vilket blev ett lyckat evenemang.
Bland de sex priser som gick till e-sporten så fick League of Legends hela fem stycken. G2 Esports lag i League of Legends utsågs till Årets e-sportlag, LEC- och Worldsvärden Eefje ”Sjokz” Depoortere blev Årets värd och koreanske Worldsvinnaren Heo ”Showmaker” Su utsågs till årets bästa spelare inom e-sporten.
Det sjätte priset gick till Astralis danske tränare Danny ”Zonic” Sörensen som blev just Årets tränare efter de stora framgångarna i CS:GO.
Alla vinnare i Game Awards 2020
Game of the Year: The Last of Us Part 2
Best Game Direction: The Last of Us Part 2
Best Narrative: The Last of Us Part 2
Best Art Direction: Ghost of Tsushima
Best Score/Music: Final Fantasy VII Remake
Best Audio Design: The Last of Us Part 2
Best Performance: Laura Bailey - Abby, The Last of Us Part 2
Games for Impact: Tell Me Why
Best Ongoing Game: No Man's Sky
Best Indie Game: Hades
Best Debut Game: Phasmophobia
Best Mobile Game: Among Us
Best Community Support: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Best VR/AR Game: Half-Life: Alyx
Innovation in Accessibility: The Last of Us Part 2
Best Action Game: Hades
Best Action/Adventure Game: The Last of Us Part 2
Best RPG: Final Fantasy VII Remake
Best Fighting Game: Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
Best Family Game: Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Best Sim/Strategy Game: Microsoft Flight Simulator
Best Sports/Racing Game: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
Best Multiplayer Game: Among Us
Content Creator of the Year: Valkyrae
Best Esports Athlete: Heo ”Showmaker” Su
Best Esports Coach: Danny ”Zonic” Sorensen
Best Esports Event: League of Legends World Championship 2020
Best Esports Game: League of Legends
Best Esports Host: Eefje ”Sjokz” Depoortere
Best Esports Team: G2 Esports