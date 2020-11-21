Årets stora gala där de bästa inom e-sporten årligen prisas har nu avslutats. Värden Eefje ”Sjokz” Depoortere presenterade vinnarna en efter en och de svenska segrarna uteblev, utöver en. Dota 2-spelaren Ludwig ”Zai” Wåhlberg och hans Team Secret utsågs till årets bästa lag inom e-sporten.
– Vi vill tacka våra spelare som har krossat det i år och alla våra fans, vi hade inte kunnat göra det utan er, säger organisationens vd John Yao i sändningen.
Lagets polske position 2-spelare Michał ”Nisha” Jankowsk utsågs också till årets bästa spelare på pc samtidigt som coachen Lee ”Heen” Seung Gon också prisades.
G2 Esports blev mottagare av två priser efter att ha utsetts till årets organisation medan grundaren Carlos ”Ocelote” Rodríguez Santiago blev ”Årets personlighet” inom e-sporten.
League of Legends årets spel
Det blev också storslam för amerikanske Call of Duty-spelaren Anthony ”Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro som blev årets rookie och spelare inom konsolkategorin efter sitt häpnadsväckande år.
Det mest prisade spelet var League of Legends som utsågs till Årets spel och utvecklaren bakom spelet, Riot Games, blev Årets studio. Spelet fick också priser i kategorierna ”Årets contentskapare” och ”Årets kreativa verk”.
Turkiske CS:GO-spelaren Ismailcan ”Xantares” Dörtkardeş stod för ”Årets play” när BIG mötte Renegades i Dreamhack Leipzig, medan Ibai blev ”Årets streamer”.
Alla vinnare i Esports Awards 2020
Esports Mobile Game of the Year presented by Verizon - Freefire
Esports Publisher of the Year In Association with LiveCGI from Esports Supply - Riot Games
Esports Game of the Year in association with The Koyo Store - League of Legends
Esports Supporting Agency of the Year in association with Grind Gaming - CSA
Esports Coverage Website of the Year in association with Sizzle Creative - Esports Observer
Esports Play of the Year in association with Respawn - İsmailcan ”XANTARES” Dörtkardeş (BIG)
Esports Creative/Creative Team of the Year in Association with eBeatz - Paper Crowns
Esports Journalist of the Year - Emily Rand
Esports Content Team of the Year - League of Legends European Championship
Esports Content Creator of the Year In Association with Esports Stadium Arlington - UpUpDownDown
.Esports Caster of the Year (Play by Play) - Clayton ”CaptainFlowers” Raines
Esports Caster of the Year (Colour) - Michael ”KiXSTAr” Stockley
Esports Host of the Year - Eefje ”Sjokz” Deporteere
Esports PC Rookie of the Year In Association with Matrix Keyboards - Ryu ”Keria” Min-seok (T1)
Esports Console Rookie of the Year in Partnership with SCUF - Anthony ”Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro (Dallas Empire)
Esports Mobile Player of the Year - Made Bagas ”Zuxxy” Pramudita (Bigetron RA)
Esports Console Player of the Year in Partnership with SCUF - Anthony ”Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro (Dallas Empire)
Esports PC Player of the Year - Michał ”Nisha” Jankowski (Team Secret)
Esports Team of the Year - Team Secret (Dota 2)
Esports Personality of the Year presented by Lexus - Carlos ”ocelote” Rodríguez Santiago
Streamer of the Year Presented by Lexus - Ibai
Esports Organisation of the Year - G2 Esports
Esports Cosplay of the Year - Glory Lamothe
Esports Creative Piece of the Year in association with eBeatz - LOL season opening