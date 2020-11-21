Esports Mobile Game of the Year presented by Verizon - Freefire

Esports Publisher of the Year In Association with LiveCGI from Esports Supply - Riot Games

Esports Game of the Year in association with The Koyo Store - League of Legends

Esports Supporting Agency of the Year in association with Grind Gaming - CSA

Esports Coverage Website of the Year in association with Sizzle Creative - Esports Observer

Esports Play of the Year in association with Respawn - İsmailcan ”XANTARES” Dörtkardeş (BIG)

Esports Creative/Creative Team of the Year in Association with eBeatz - Paper Crowns

Esports Journalist of the Year - Emily Rand

Esports Content Team of the Year - League of Legends European Championship

Esports Content Creator of the Year In Association with Esports Stadium Arlington - UpUpDownDown

.Esports Caster of the Year (Play by Play) - Clayton ”CaptainFlowers” Raines

Esports Caster of the Year (Colour) - Michael ”KiXSTAr” Stockley

Esports Host of the Year - Eefje ”Sjokz” Deporteere

Esports PC Rookie of the Year In Association with Matrix Keyboards - Ryu ”Keria” Min-seok (T1)

Esports Console Rookie of the Year in Partnership with SCUF - Anthony ”Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro (Dallas Empire)

Esports Mobile Player of the Year - Made Bagas ”Zuxxy” Pramudita (Bigetron RA)

Esports Console Player of the Year in Partnership with SCUF - Anthony ”Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro (Dallas Empire)

Esports PC Player of the Year - Michał ”Nisha” Jankowski (Team Secret)

Esports Team of the Year - Team Secret (Dota 2)

Esports Personality of the Year presented by Lexus - Carlos ”ocelote” Rodríguez Santiago

Streamer of the Year Presented by Lexus - Ibai

Esports Organisation of the Year - G2 Esports

Esports Cosplay of the Year - Glory Lamothe

Esports Creative Piece of the Year in association with eBeatz - LOL season opening