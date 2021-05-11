Senast släpptes nya kartan Breeze och nu kommer en ny uppdatering för Valorant i patch 2.09. Bland annat fixas ett par buggar på den nya kartan samtidigt som det inte längre går att se över springan i dörren i mid och på sajt A.

För tävlingsinriktat spelande har även timeouts lagts till, där lag kan begära två pauser per match. Dessa pauser ligger på 60 sekunder vardera. Timeouts finns däremot bara i turneringsspel och inte i vanligt rankat spel.

Utöver detta så har Riot Games så klart även fixat till en hel del buggar i övrigt.

Den största uppdateringen är däremot ett helt nytt spelsätt som man kallar ”Replication”, och som har teasats senaste dagarna.

Där får varje lag komma överens om en agent som alla i laget spelar. Tänk fem Cyphers som alla kan sätta upp fällor, eller fem Jett som flyger runt hela kartan. Lagen kommer överens genom en omröstning inför matchen.

Sedan spelas en match i bäst av nio rundor där en Spike ska apteras.

Spelare behöver däremot inte vara oroliga för att vara ständigt flashade av fem Breach-spelare, då spelläget har ett ”flash guard”. Det vill säga att om du flashas två gånger inom fyra sekunder blir du immun mot effekten i fem sekunder.

Replication kommer gå att spela i två veckor fram till 25 maj.

Valorant patch 2.09

VIPER

Toxin (Passive)

● The instant decay inflicted when entering Viper’s smoke or crossing her wall, reduced 50>>> 30

MODE UPDATES

Replication goes live! (please read our complete game mode breakdown)

MAP UPDATES

BREEZE

● Blocked vision of the gaps above Mid-Wood Doors and A Metal Doors

● Smoothed player collision in various locations

GAME SYSTEM UPDATES

● Added tactical timeouts to Tournament Mode Custom Games

○ 2 tactical timeouts can be called per game, per team.

○ Tactical timeouts last 60 seconds.

○ Tactical timeouts freeze all player movements for the duration of the timeout.

○ For technical pauses, the standard Pause Match Timer option is still available.

● Improved the visual synchronization of bullet tracers and impact effects for Observers

○ This should fix most cases where it looks like a player is killed before a bullet reaches them in our esports viewing experience.

● Adjusted color of placeable utility on the minimap to match team color for Observers

● Adjusted color of names in player loadout HUD to match team color

● Spaced the End Game Phase and Pause Match Timer options in Custom Games to prevent misclicks

● Improved feel on rope ascenders in high latency situations

● Minor performance optimizations to UI in matches

BUGS

Agents

● Added team colors for placed Agent abilities, for observers

● Fixed issue where Astra’s Nebula was slightly offset once fully formed

● Fixed bullet impacts on Sova’s Owl Drone wings appearing in the wrong locations

● Fixed issues across multiple Agents with incorrect damage icons for abilities showing up in the killfeed

● Fixed issue where Killjoy’s Nanoswarm audio would cut off if it was destroyed right after activation

● Fixed an issue where Skye’s Seekers did not show how many enemies were affected in the combat report

● Omen can no longer drop the Spike or weapons while casting From the Shadows

● Fixed an issue where Killjoy’s Alarmbot would display flashed visual effects while invisible

Game Systems

● Fixed an issue where weapons could be instantly reloaded after spamming orb pick ups

● Fixed an issue where sound was lowered by 5dB Weapons

● Fixed 1P snow impacts that occurred rarely in gun fights

Breeze Map

● Fixed a number of exploits around the map

● Fixed an issue where players could sandwich themselves in between Sage’s wall and the Mechanical Doors on Breeze (or Ascent)

Competitive

● Fixed a bug that was causing a player’s leaderboard rank to not show up on their Act Rank badge

● Fixed a bug that was showing the ranked rating threshold on the leaderbaord for previous Acts

○ Only the current Act should show a ranked rating threshold bar from now on.

