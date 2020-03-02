Det har länge gått under arbetsnamnet ”project A”, men nu är det till slut offentligt att spelet kommer heta ”Valorant”. Speltillverkaren bakom är League of Legends-skaparna Riot Games.

Spelet har nämnts som en utmanare till både ”Counter-Strike: Global Offensive” och ”Overwatch” då spelet blandar precis vapenhantering med specialförmågor. Riot har däremot lovat att vapnen kommer att vara i fokus och direkt avgörande medan förmågorna främst ses som tillägg.

Här är allt vi vet om spelet hittills.

Därför är det hajpat

Det som har gjort många exalterade över Valorant är de diverse löften som Riot har kommit med kring spelet. Dels så kommer även de med en tio år gammal dator kunna spela spelet med en 30 FPS (frames per second). Då krävs som minimum:

Intel i3-370M processor

Intel HD 3000 grafikkort

Hitboxarna kommer att vara samma för alla karaktärer för att det ska vara så rättvist som möjligt. En global spridning av datacenter ska dessutom garantera en ping på under 35 för spelare i alla länders största städer, vilket också uppges gälla för 70 procent av alla världen över. Och som grädde på moset så utlovas hårda tag mot fuskare från dag ett och servrar med 128 tick, vilket sannolikt kommer göra matchmaking-spelare i CS:GO avundsjuka.

Spelet kommer dessutom vara gratis att spela.

Så går spelet till

Valorant är ett first person shooter-spel där två lag om fem spelare ställs mot varandra. Inför matcher och rundor får spelarna välja en karaktär med speciella förmågor (som i Overwatch) samt köpa olika vapen med valuta som man tjänar under spelets gång (likt i CS:GO).

I en video som släppts av Riot så får spelarna se hur en runda i spelet går till. Det påminner mycket om CS:GO, där ett anfallande lag kan vinna genom att antingen eliminera samtliga fem motståndare eller plantera en ”bomb” på en site. Försvarande laget kan desarmera den för att vinna själva. Första laget att vinna 13 rundor är segrare.

Det är ännu oklart om fler typer av spellägen kommer finnas.

Då släpps Valorant

Exakt datum är än så länge inte officiellt för när spelet kommer ut, men Riot har bekräftat att det kommer ut i sommar. Samtidigt så är en stängd betaversion på väg ut inom de kommande veckorna.

Vilka platformar kommer det till?

I dagsläget så ser Valorant ut att endast komma till pc. Det finns däremot obekräftade uppgifter om att Riot även vill göra det tillgängligt för mobilspelare.

Karktärer/agenter

När spelet släpps så kommer åtta olika karaktärer, som kallas ”agenter”, att finnas tillgängliga. De kommer att väljas inför matcher och går inte att byta under en match. Här är Riots beskrivning av samtliga:

Phoenix:

”Phoenix’s star power shines through in his fighting style, igniting the battlefield with flash and flare. Whether he’s got backup or not, he’s rushing in to fight on his own terms.”

Förmågor:

Hot Hands: Throw a fireball that explodes after a delay or upon impact with the ground. The fire zone damages enemies, and heals you.

Blaze: Cast out a flame wall that blocks vision and damages anyone passing through it. You can bend the wall when casting by turning while holding left click.

Signature ability – Curveball: Cast a curving flare that bursts into brilliant light after a brief delay, temporarily blinding all looking at it. Left click curves it left, right click curves it right.

Ultimate – Run it Back: Mark your current location. If you die during this ability’s duration, or when this ability’s duration expires, you’ll be reborn at the marked location with full health.

Jett:

”Jett’s agile and evasive fighting style lets her take risks no one else can. She runs circles around every skirmish, cutting enemies up before they even know what hit them.”

Cloudburst: Throw out a cloud of fog that obscures vision on impact. Hold down the ability button to bend the cloud’s in-flight trajectory.

Updraft: After a brief wind up, propel yourself upwards.

Signature Ability – Tailwind: Immediately dash a short distance in the direction you’re moving.

Ultimate – Blade Storm: Arm yourself with several deadly throwing knives that deal moderate damage and kill on headshots. Scoring a kill restores all daggers. Left click throws a single dagger. Right click throws all remaining daggers in a short-ranged burst.

Viper:

”Viper deploys an array of poisonous chemical devices to control the battlefield and cripple the enemy’s vision. If the toxins don’t kill her prey, her mind games surely will.”

Snakebite: Fire a projectile that explodes into a pool of damaging acid.

Poison Cloud: Throw a gas emitter that you can reactivate to create a poisonous smoke cloud at the cost of fuel. The emitter can be picked up and thrown again after a short cooldown.

Signature Abilit – Toxic Screen: Deploy a long line of gas emitters that you can reactivate to create a tall wall of toxic gas at the cost of fuel.

Ultimate – Viper’s Pit: Emit a massive toxic cloud in a large area that lasts as long as Viper stays inside the cloud. Enemies inside the cloud are highlighted to Viper.

Sova

”Sova tracks, finds, and eliminates enemies with ruthless efficiency and precision. His custom bow and incredible scouting abilities ensure that even if you run, you cannot hide.”

Shock Bolt: Fire an explosive bolt that emits a damaging pulse of static energy upon impact.

Owl Drone: Deploy a pilotable drone that can fire a dart that will Reveal enemies who are hit.

Signature Ability – Recon Bolt: Fire a bolt that deploys a sonar emitter. The sonar pings tag nearby enemies, causing them to be revealed. Can be destroyed.

Ultimate – Hunter’s Fury: Fire up to three deadly energy blasts that spear across the entire map. Each hit enemy takes heavy damage and is marked.

Cypher

”Cypher is a one-man surveillance network who keeps tabs on the enemy’s every move. No secret is safe. No maneuver goes unseen. Cypher is always watching.”

Free Ability – Trapwire: Place a stealthed tripwire between two walls. Triggering enemies are restrained and revealed for a short time. If the trap is not destroyed, it activates to daze the trapped victim. Can be picked up.

Cyber Cage: Toss out a remote activation trap. Reactivate to create a cage that slows enemies who pass through it. Look at a trap and press USE to detonate it, or hold ACTIVATE to detonate all.

Signature Ability – Spycam: Place a remote camera. After placing, reactivate to view the video feed. Left click while in camera to fire a tracking dart. Recharges when picked up or killed.

Ultimate – Neural Theft: Extract information from the corpse of an enemy, revealing the location of their living allies.

Brimstone

”Brimstone’s orbital arsenal ensures his squad always has the advantage. His ability to deliver utility precisely and safely make him the unmatched boots-on-the-ground commander.”

Incindiary: Launch an incendiary grenade that deploys a damaging field of fire.

Stim Beacon: Target a nearby location to call in a Stim Beacon, giving all players near it Rapidfire.

Signature Ability – Sky Smoke: Use your map to call in orbital deployment smokescreens that obscure vision. Click to set the locations, and confirm to launch.

Ultimate – Orbital Strike: Use your map to target a location, launching a devastating orbital strike that pulses for high damage over several seconds.

Sage

”Sage creates safety for herself and her team wherever she goes. Able to revive fallen friends and stave off forceful assaults, she provides a calm center to a hellish battlefield.”

Slow Orb: Cast out a radianite orb that breaks into a slowing field upon impact with the ground. All caught in the field are slowed, grounded, and make noise when moving.

Barrier Orb: Conjure a large, solid wall. Right-click to rotate the wall before casting.

Signature Ability – Healing Orb: Heal an ally or yourself to full health over a few seconds.

Ultimate – Resurrection: Target a friendly corpse. After a short delay, revive them with full health.

Omen

”Omen hunts in the shadows. He renders enemies blind, teleports across the field, then lets paranoia take hold as foes scramble to uncover where it might strike next.”

Paranoia: Send out an Ethereal shadow in a straight line, Nearsighting anyone it touches.

Shadow Walk: After a delay, dematerialize and teleport a short distance.

Signature Ability – Dark Cover: Cast out a stealthed ethereal orb that bursts into an obscuring sphere of shadow at its final location. Can be charged to increase distance.

Ultimate – From the Shadows: Select anywhere on the map to teleport and reform. When arriving, appear as a Shade, that will go back to your original location if killed. Once the teleport is complete, become Incorporeal for a short time.

Skins

När spelet släpps så kommer det att finnas skins till vapnen, det vill säga olika utseenden för de olika vapnena. Det finns ännu inga uppgifter om skins för de olika agenterna, utöver att Riot har sagt att det är en möjlighet.

Inga loot boxes kommer finnas, likt i andra spel i genren. Skins går att köpa direkt från butiken i spelet. De går också att få genom ett battle pass, som även det går att köpa för riktiga pengar.