The 70-year-old woman took his son out of school in year 7 – 28 years ago – and is believed to have kept him locked up in their flat ever since.

He was found by a female relative on Sunday evening, barely able to walk and covered in sores.

– The mother was able to manipulate society all these years. It's horrible that he has been deprived of his entire life, the relative told Expressen.

Found after 28 years

The relative reveals that she had suspected that the man was being held in the flat by his mother for many years.

When she heard that the 70-year-old was in hospital on Sunday evening, she dared venture to the flat in a suburb outside of Stockholm.

– That home cannot have been cleaned for many years. There was complete silence apart from an old big TV which had been left on.

The relative describes how she finally heard a noise from a dark corner of the kitchen, and found the 41-year-old.

– I first noticed his legs. They looked horrific. Everything up to his knees were just sores and open wounds. A part of the calf was black and there were puddles of pus underneath him.

”He whispered my name”

The female relative says the man struggled to speak, but recognised her.

– I hadn't seen him for over 20 years, but when our eyes met, he whispered my name over and over.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

His 70-year-old mother is being held on suspicion of unlawful deprivation of liberty and causing serious bodily harm and illness.

