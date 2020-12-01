Personuppgiftspolicy

Vi använder cookies för att förbättra funktionaliteten på våra sajter, för att kunna rikta relevant innehåll och annonser till dig och för att vi ska kunna säkerställa att tjänsterna fungerar som de ska.

Läs mer i vår cookiepolicy.

Läs mer

Woman, 70, held her own son captive – for 28 years

Stockholm
The 70-year-old woman is escorted from her home near Stockholm after her 41-year-old son was found in a shocking state inside.
The woman is suspected of unlawful deprivation of liberty.Foto: Sven Lindwall
Foto: SVEN LINDWALL

A 70-year-old woman has been arrested after her adult son was found with serious injuries in her flat in a suburb southeast of Stockholm.

The 41-year-old man, who was found covered in sores and having lost all his teeth, is believed to have been held captive for 28 years.

– It was like walking into a horror film. There was urine, dirt and dust – it smelled rotten, said a female relative who found the man.

Sara Malm

The 70-year-old woman took his son out of school in year 7 – 28 years ago – and is believed to have kept him locked up in their flat ever since.

He was found by a female relative on Sunday evening, barely able to walk and covered in sores.

– The mother was able to manipulate society all these years. It's horrible that he has been deprived of his entire life, the relative told Expressen.

Found after 28 years

The relative reveals that she had suspected that the man was being held in the flat by his mother for many years.

When she heard that the 70-year-old was in hospital on Sunday evening, she dared venture to the flat in a suburb outside of Stockholm.

– That home cannot have been cleaned for many years. There was complete silence apart from an old big TV which had been left on. 

The relative describes how she finally heard a noise from a dark corner of the kitchen, and found the 41-year-old.

– I first noticed his legs. They looked horrific. Everything up to his knees were just sores and open wounds. A part of the calf was black and there were puddles of pus underneath him.

”He whispered my name”

The female relative says the man struggled to speak, but recognised her.

– I hadn't seen him for over 20 years, but when our eyes met, he whispered my name over and over.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

His 70-year-old mother is being held on suspicion of unlawful deprivation of liberty and causing serious bodily harm and illness.

LÄS MER: Släktingen hittade instängde mannen:”Det luktade ruttet”
LÄS MER: Kvinna gripen för att ha hållit son instängd i 28 år

Andra har också läst

Vaccinsamordnaren: Då kan du vaccinera dig mot corona

Så mycket kommer det kosta

Kates miss – råkade visa upp privata mobildetaljen

Kungligheten avslöjade sina mest använda emojis

Diffusa coronasymtom som kan bli långvariga

Därför är det vanligare hos kvinnor

Donald Trump intervjuas i Fox – efter attackerna

Presidenten fortsatte komma med grundlösa anklagelser i intervju med Fox News

Hemliga gruppen som vill störta Kim Jong-un

Smugglade ut diktatorns brorson • Intog Nordkoreas ambassad

Joe Biden skadad • Halkade under hundpromenad

Halkade och skadade vristen när han lekte med hunden Major

◼︎◼︎ Detta är en nyhetsartikel. Expressen granskar, avslöjar och ger dig de senaste nyheterna på ett objektivt och sakligt sätt. Mer om oss här.

AnnonsExpressen rabattkoder
  1. Hotels.com
    Hotels.com rabattkod - Rabatt på valfri hotellbokning med vår kod
  2. NA-KD
    NA-KD rabattkod - Få exklusiv rabatt på ditt köp, gäller även nyheter!
  3. Jotex
    Jotex rabattkod - Fynda inredning till rabatterat pris med våra kampanjer
  4. Black Friday
    Black Friday - Hitta de största och bästa Black Friday rabatterna 2020
  5. Adlibris
    Adlibris rabattkod - Böcker, magasin och mycket mer hos Adlibris
  6. Nelly
    Nelly rabattkod - Handla senaste modet hos Nelly.com
Här hittar du rabattkoder!