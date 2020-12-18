Sweden's state epidemiologist and the national covid-strategy has been much maligned around the world, and he was recently blamed for the lack of lockdown in Britain this September.

In a chat with Expressen's readers, he was asked about the criticism of what has been called ”The Swedish experiment”.

”We get both cheers and criticism from all angles, so I don't agree at all that it's just criticism”, he wrote.

Anders Tegnell on facemasks: Look at other countries

When another reader questioned why he still won't recommend facemasks in places where it is hard to keep a distance he replied:

”We're keeping a close eye on the developments and will of course recommend it when there is a reason to do so,” he wrote and continued:

”Do take a look at the developments in the countries where they have had enforced facemask-policies since this summer”.

Tegnell: We consider all measures

The state epidemiologist was also asked about whether new restrictions will be imposed in the future.

”Yes, most likely. We are constantly looking at adapting our efforts,” he wrote.

Anders Tegnell then expanded on his thoughts in an interview with Expressen's Filippa Rogwall.

What measures are you considering? Closing schools? Travel restrictions?

– Everything.

Tegnell on lockdown in Sweden

Could you perhaps be a bit more specific?

– With all the measures we have imposed so far, we constantly evaluate and see if they can be adapted to be more efficient. We also, of course, follow the developments in other countries to see what they do there. This is a constant work in progress.

How far could you take it?

– You take it as far as you can without the measures doing more harm than good. It is that constant balance. All the restrictions we impose will also be harmful to health in one way or another – long term or short term. You have to be aware of that.

Total lockdown, could that be on the table at any point?

– I find it hard to see that it would, says Anders Tegnell.