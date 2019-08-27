Personuppgiftspolicy

Prosecutor will not appeal ASAP Rocky assault case

Fallet ASAP Rocky
Expressen reporter on CNN Elin Jönsson reporting about the trial.
Asap Rocky. Foto: ROBERTO FINIZIO/SHUTTERSTOCK / ROBERTO FINIZIO/SHUTTERSTOCK SHUTTERSTOCK

ASAP Rocky was found guilty of assaulting a 19-year-old man in Stockholm, Sweden, two weeks ago.

The US rapper, who was found guilty alongside two of his friends, was handed a suspended jail sentence and did not need to return to Sweden for the verdict.

However, his victim, a 19-year-old Afghan man, was not satisfied with the ruling and petitioned the prosecutor to appeal.

Prosecutor Daniel Suneson announced Tuesday that he will not be doing so, seemingly ending ASAP Rocky's brush with Swedish justice.

ASAP Rocky was found guilty of assault in Stockholm, Sweden on August 14, and handed a suspended sentence.

The US rapper had already been allowed to leave the country following a dramatic legal process which saw president Donald Trump call for his release and exoneration, and sparked a minor international diplomatic incident.

Despite a guilty verdict, the 19-year-old victim petitioned for the prosecutor to appeal.

However, prosecutor Daniel Suneson has today announced he will not.

– In my opinion, the deed has a somewhat higher culpability than the two months the district court found, but I have – after consideration – chosen not to appeal the verdict, prosecutor Daniel Suneson said Tuesday morning.

– All three have been sued for assault and the district court has rejected the challenge of self defence, and I think that was important to make clear in this case.

While Daniel Suneson's decision appears to allow ASAP Rocky to finally put the Swedish legal proceedings behind him, the 19-year-old's defence lawyers could still appeal the verdict.

Assaulted 19-year-old outside restaurant

ASAP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was handed a two month suspended sentence for his role in the assault, which took place in Stockholm on June 30.

The US rapper and two associates were caught on camera while beating and kicking an Afghan man outside a fast food restaurant in the days before his concert in the Swedish capital.

On July 5, shortly after finishing his set at Smash festival, ASAP Rocky was detained by police and charged with assault.

He remained in police custody until the end of his trial on August 2, and according to his lawyer he had been writing new music while in jail in Stockholm.

Asked for $14 630 – got $1 290

Prosecutor Daniel Suneson had asked the court for a six month sentence for each of the accused.

The teenage victim, an Afghan citizen who came to Sweden as an unaccompanied minor from Iran in 2015, demanded 139 700 SEK – around 14 630 US dollars – in damages.

When the verdict fell the 19-year-old was awarded 12 500 SEK –  around 1 290 dollars.

LÄS MER: ASAP Rocky's victim wants new assault trial
