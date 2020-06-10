Prosecutor: He killed Olof Palme

The investigation into the murder of prime minister Olof Palme, who was shot dead in in 1986, has come to a close.

Throughout the decades-long investigation, several names and potential theories have been bandied around by both experts and laymen.

One of the most famous is the ”Skandia-man”: Stig Engström, a man who, until his death in 2000, claimed to have been one of the first witnesses on the murder scene.

”You cannot get around it”

Today, chief prosecutor Krister Petersson has named Stig Engström as the person who killed Olof Palme.

– In my opinion, you cannot get around Stig Engström as the suspect, he said during today's press conference.

Engström, Petersson claims, was likely to have been armed on the night of the murder, and was known to move in ”anti Palme”-circles.

However, there is no DNA-evidence, nor a proven murder weapon, that links Engström to the murder of Olof Palme.

Became ”the celebrity witness”

In February 1986 Stig Engström worked as a graphic designer at the insurance company Skandia, in their offices in central Stockholm, just feet from where Olof Palme was murdered.

He claimed to have arrived on the murder scene – and even made efforts to save Olof Palme's life – moments after Sweden's then prime minister was fatally shot.

He would later insert himself into the investigation, claiming to have seen the killer run from the murder, and was interviewed by the media on several occasions.

