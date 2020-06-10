Personuppgiftspolicy

Prosecutor: He killed Olof Palme

Olof Palme, pictured in 1979, was Sweden's prime minister at the time of his murder in 1986.Foto: BERT MATTSSON / TT NYHETSBYRÅN

The ”Skandia-man” – Stig Engström – has been named as the person who killed Sweden's prime minister Olof Palme in 1986.

This brings a 34 year long murder investigation to an end.

– As Stig Engström is deceased, I cannot charge him or hold any interrogations, says chief prosecutor Krister Petersson. 

Sara Malm

The investigation into the murder of prime minister Olof Palme, who was shot dead in in 1986, has come to a close.

Throughout the decades-long investigation, several names and potential theories have been bandied around by both experts and laymen.

One of the most famous is the ”Skandia-man”: Stig Engström, a man who, until his death in 2000, claimed to have been one of the first witnesses on the murder scene. 

”You cannot get around it”

Today, chief prosecutor Krister Petersson has named Stig Engström as the person who killed Olof Palme.

– In my opinion, you cannot get around Stig Engström as the suspect, he said during today's press conference. 

Engström, Petersson claims, was likely to have been armed on the night of the murder, and was known to move in ”anti Palme”-circles.

However, there is no DNA-evidence, nor a proven murder weapon, that links Engström to the murder of Olof Palme.

Became ”the celebrity witness”

In February 1986 Stig Engström worked as a graphic designer at the insurance company Skandia, in their offices in central Stockholm, just feet from where Olof Palme was murdered.

He claimed to have arrived on the murder scene – and even made efforts to save Olof Palme's life – moments after Sweden's then prime minister was fatally shot.

He would later insert himself into the investigation, claiming to have seen the killer run from the murder, and was interviewed by the media on several occasions.

LÄS MER: Police investigate Engström for the murder of Palme
LÄS MER: Direktrapportering från presskonferensen om beskedet om Palmemordet

◼︎◼︎ Detta är en nyhetsartikel. Expressen granskar, avslöjar och ger dig de senaste nyheterna på ett objektivt och sakligt sätt. Mer om oss här.

