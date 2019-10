”We can confirm that two protestors have boarded the Brent Alpha platform and one has climbed onto the Brent Bravo concrete legs. Their safety and that of our workers are our prime concern at this moment.

As part of a tightly controlled regulatory process managed by governments, Shell along with our partner ExxonMobil, has spent 10 years conducting in-depth research into decommissioning the Brent platforms. Our recommendations are the result of more than 300 scientific and technical studies. These were reviewed by an independent group of eminent scientists to ensure the research was sound and that all feasible decommissioning options were thoroughly investigated.

We have also engaged with hundreds of individuals and key stakeholder groups to explain the plans. Our proposals were submitted only when we were convinced they were the best option: safe, environmentally sound, technically achievable, and socially responsible.”