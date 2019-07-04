ASAP Rocky still in police custody - more concerts cancelled

ASAP Rocky has been charged with aggravated assault following an altercation between the rapper and his crew, and two young men, in Stockholm on Sunday evening.

Both the events leading up to the altercation, and the altercation itself were captured on several mobile phones, and some of the footage was shared by the New York-rapper himself on his Instagram.

ASAP Rocky, 30, was detained alongside three others; two are charged with aggravated assault, and the other has been charged with assault.

One of the four men - ASAP Rockys security guard - has been released. The rapper and two others are still in police custody.

”The three men are, as per the prosecutors request, with good reason, suspected of aggravated assault,” the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement this afternoon.

”The reason why it has been requested that they remain in custody is that there is a risk of flight, and a risk that - should they be released - they can damage the investigation, according to the prosecutor.”

How the Swedish process works

Swedish police can detain a suspect for a maxium of 12 hours before they must be charged or released.

In ASAP Rockys case, he was detained and charged at the same time, at 1am on Wednesday.

When a suspect has been formally charged, a Swedish prosecutor has three days to request whether or not they should remain in custody during the investigation.

Prosecutor Fredrik Karlsson made the request today, and tomorrow a judge will rule on whether to grant this request.

Should a judge not grant this request, ASAP Rocky and his co-accused will be released pending trial.

If the request is approved, the rapper and his crew could remain in Swedish police custody for several months, until a trial can be held.