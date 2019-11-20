Aid in the line of fire – part one

At a hospital in Wardak run by Swedish Committee for Afghanistan, doctors and members of the Taliban mingle in the staff room.

Twice, this hospital has been stormed by government special forces, claiming the medical director to be affiliated with a violent branch of the Taliban, with ties to al-Qaeda.

The doctor in question means he’s just doing his job.

”I don’t decide who gets treatment. If the government wants to control whom I treat, they ought to first take control of the area.”

July 2019, Wardak

There’s a yard behind the hospital. It used to be just that. Now, it’s an execution site. Inside the hospital, a black boot print is still visible on the white door of the operating room. A male nurse points to it with a gloved hand:

”They kicked in the door.”

In one of the wards, sick women and a young child rest in bullet ridden beds. The turquoise walls are no longer smooth; gunfire has blasted off paint and torn through cement.

The eyes of a nurse dart from craters to patients to a wall clock on the far end, surrounded by bullet holes. Two weeks have passed since the attack:

”There were women in these beds when they opened fire.”

The Taliban member who has helped me gain entry to the hospital in the Tangi Saidan area of Day Mirdad district in Wardak province is seated on the floor of the staff room, speaking to worried doctors and staff.

Outside, the guard building by the gate is marked by shrapnel. On the floor of the guards’ room, there’s blanket, burnt black. It belongs to the hospital cook, Mirza Mohammad, who was sleeping when chaos erupted:

”Suddenly a rocket struck and the room caught fire. We didn’t want to go out because we were afraid of getting shot by the airplanes circling the area.”

The gray wool of his traditional pakol hat matches the sides of his beard. He looks at me, weary-eyed, with a furrowed brow and sunken cheeks. He has been with the hospital for over a decade.

”When we finally did come out, they cuffed us. The doctors and everyone else were also there.”

They were questioned one by one inside the hospital.

”Around two or three in the morning, they abducted three or four people. Our medical director was among them.”

Mirza Mohammad casts down his eyes. He did not know then what they would go through.

”At half past three in the morning, they told us they’d remove the handcuffs, but that our blood would be on our own hands if we dared to step outside.”

He waited until the soldiers had gone. Then he went out back – and discovered the execution site behind the hospital building.

On the night of July 8, 2019, four people lost their lives here.

A Taliban fighter leaves the hospital grounds on a motorcycle, Kalashnikov slung over one shoulder. Following the attack, the Taliban demanded a shutdown of the clinic, the reason given the organization that runs it could no longer guarantee the safety of its Afghan patients.

A sign on the hospital facade states that it is run by the Swedish Committee for Afghanistan, SCA.

In a press release, SCA confirms the attack, saying it was carried out by government troops, and that two of their Afghan employees were among the victims.

Another member of staff was abducted and has yet to be found.

April 2019, Wardak

Three months prior to the attack, it is springtime in Wardak: Valleys green with apricot trees, women herding sheep and boys with school bags walking on a bridge.

No bullet holes in the walls of the hospital in Tangi Saidan. They remain neatly painted in turquoise. No bullet holes in the women’s ward. No black boot print on the white door to the OR.

Behind it two doctor’s coats hang on hooks. There’s an empty IV bag in the bins, among used compresses tinted brightly red. Somebody has just undergone surgery on the green plastic of the operating table.

In the staff room, two Taliban leaders sit down for lunch – bean soup and bread – together with SCA-employed doctor Abdul Rashid Darwesh, specialist in internal medicine. With a welcoming wave of the hand, they invite me to share their meal, testifying that there are no grudges between Taliban and hospital staff.

Dr. Darwesh shows me around. His white hair is that of a man humbled by life, his manner benevolent and accommodating. He informs me of the two female midwives working here, and of the handful of ambulances available to bring patients to the provincial capital Maidan Shahr, if needed. I ask him:

”Are the injured patients Taliban or civilian?”

”Various people come here. Many are civilians, but we also treat those injured in the war.”

He estimates the latter group to make up about five or six percent of his total body of patients.

He goes on to explain how the Swedish Committee for Afghanistan finances the hospital:

”The SCA supports us through paying for salaries, equipment, medicine and everything else. The SCA has been active here for many years, and everyone is happy about that. Including the Taliban.”

Even though the range of supplies in the simple hospital cabinets are limited, Dr. Darwesh’ only complaint is that three years ago, in 2016, the hospital was attacked. He walks through the hospital doors, stepping out into the warm April air, onto a pitch of gravel where cars and motorcycles park.

”It was a nightly attack carried out by government forces. It was horrible.”

He throws his arms out with indignation.

”They destroyed everything inside the hospital. The doors, the windows, the equipment. And they killed three people. One Taliban and two civilians. Shot them.”

I ask if he’s worried it might happen again.

”I didn’t work that night, but those who did are afraid.”

According to the Human Rights Watch, that night raid on SCA’s clinic in Tangi Saidan was carried out on February 17, 2016, by an Afghan government force with the support of international troops. Soldiers dragged two patients and an eleven-year-old child out of the hospital and shot them dead on site.

July 2019, Wardak

July brings warm summer days to Wardrak: Boys at play in the waterways, ripe apricots sold by the case by the road. Government forces have yet again attacked the Tangi Saidan clinic, and Dr. Abdul Rashid Darwesh no longer wishes to talk. He simply says that he wasn’t on duty the night of the attack, just like when the hospital was last stormed.

There’s a heap of twisted metal and melted rubber on the gravel pitch in front of the building: The remains of what must have been five motorcycles, piled together and set ablaze. The rubber-gloved nurse who showed the black boot print on the white operating room door is walking distressed down a slope, towards a spot behind the building. We stop at a wall, hidden from view.

”Three people were killed here. Two worked at the hospital.”

Using his own hands, he mimics how the hands of the victims were tethered.

”They were handcuffed and shot in the head.”

He walks back to one of the main buildings.

”A fourth person was killed here. He was here with a patient. We don’t know his name.”

The staff lunch is the same as it was in April – bean soup with bread. The visiting Taliban eats with the physicians, but this time there’s no courteous gesture beckoning me to join them. I eat alone, in a separate room. That’s not all that’s changed.

Yasin, the lab technician, is killed. Sultan Hamid, the hospital guard, is killed. A man named Jawid, who was here with a patient, is killed. All lined up and executed. And Dr. Waidullah, the medical director, has been missing for 13 days. By lunchtime, he suddenly reappears at the clinic. He was released yesterday, 3 pm, on July 21. This is his first visit to the hospital since being taken away, early morning on July 9.

After talking to his colleagues and the visiting Taliban, we sit down in his office. No pictures this time. For fear of the intelligence service, he explains. His testimony of what happened on the night of the attack, matches that of the hospital cook:

”It was the worst night ever. Soldiers came here. They fired a rocket at the guards posted by the gate.”

His shoulders droop in the desk chair.

”Soldiers shouted in a speaker for everyone to come outside. They told us to put our hands over our heads, and then they put everyone in handcuffs and took us to a hallway. They took everything away from us, even our mobile phones. They pointed to something on the hospital guard’s telephone and asked: ‘What is this?’ I don’t know what it was.”

The aggressors interrogated everyone, then told Yasin, Sultan Hamid and Jawid to go with them.

”Then, they said I too was to be taken, and that everyone else should stay inside until the helicopters had left.”

I lean forward over the table:

”Can you describe the soldiers?”

”At least two of them were Americans. The others were Afghans.”

Dr. Waidullah’s tells of his memories out in staccato bursts.

”When they took me out of the hospital, they said 4-5, 4-5 … I didn’t know what they meant by that. I saw that doors were broken … and the door of the OR had been kicked in.”

That was the last he saw.

”They covered my face with a hood … I could only see my feet. Many soldiers accompanied me down to the road … they kept saying 4-5, 4-5 … then they put me in a helicopter.”

He is certain he was flown to Bagram, the largest American base in Afghanistan, home to a high-security prison nicknamed ‘Afghanistan’s Guantanamo´.

”I knew it when I saw the airbase. They put me in a detention cell in Bagram. That first night, they told me to confess working for Haqqani, that I am a member of Haqqani.”

The Haqqani network is a Sunni Islamist militia that during the 1980s fought the Soviet Union, equipped and financed by the US. During the Cold War, the US employed the service of Islamists to combat what they thought to be a greater enemy – communism. Jalaluddin Haqqani, the founder of the network, was Usama bin Laden’s mentor and helped the emergence of al-Qaeda.

In 1995, the network became a branch of the Taliban movement. After Jalaluddin’s son, Sirajuddin Haqqani, took over the leadership, they became known as one of the most violent and criminal branches of the Taliban. They raise funds through the smuggling of drugs and minerals, as well as kidnappings. Among their victims are a New York Times journalist and a Channel 4 reporter. Furthermore, the Haqqani support both global war in the name of Allah and the reinstatement of the Tailban’s Islamic State.

Between 2008 and 2011, the Haqqani network conducted some of the most infamous attacks in Kabul: Two international hotels, various government buildings and the Presidential Palace, the American Embassy, the headquarters of the intelligence service and the headquarters of the International Security Assistance Force, ISAF, have all been targeted.

In 2012, the Haqqani network was branded a terrorist organization by the US.

Since 2015, Sirajuddin Haqqani has been the executive leader of the Taliban movement, second only to leader Haibatullah Akhundzada. Haqqani still provides sanctuary to al-Qaeda and is believed to be operating from Waziristan, Pakistan. The US have unsuccessfully tried to have him eliminated, resulting in a large bounty on his head.

In this politically charged and culturally complex zone of conflict, we find the Swedish Committee for Afghanistan, trying to operate to the best of their ability. Dr. Waidullah, who runs the SCA-funded clinic in Tangi Saidan, says he met the accusations of having ties to the Haqqani by saying he’s a doctor:

”I told them that the Taliban control the area and that I treat everyone who comes to the hospital. It is my job to provide care to anyone in need of it, I don’t select my patients. I said that if the government wishes to control whom I treat, they must first take control of the area.”

He was released from government custody after a relative signed his guarantee papers. Even though he’s a free man and back at his hospital, he feels anything but safe.

”This was a lethal attack. They broke all the rules. The Geneva Convention is against this. We had twelve patients here. If they force us to continue working, we will not work at night.”

Dr. Waidullah says the SCA pays him 26,000 afghanis monthly, approximately 330 USD.

”After the nightly raid in 2016, the government promised not to attack us again. But now they have,” he says, disappointed.

”Does the Haqqani network control this area?”

”The government has absolutely no control over the area, so of course the Taliban are in control here. I am only a doctor, I don’t know exactly which groups are active, but the government has no access here at all. Absolute zero.”

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan note a steady increase in government attacks and civilian casualties – including extrajudicial executions of healthcare staff who work for aid organisations in contested areas. They say most military search operations in which civilians are killed, are performed by Afghan intelligence service units and other task forces supported by the American CIA.

Patricia Gossman, an associate Asia director for Human Rights Watch, corroborates these statistics:

”The forces responsible are largely the the Afghan Intelligence Services’ special units 01 and 02, which have certain status within the government’s security operations. They largely operate parallel to the official national security organs, as they answer to the CIA. And they are trained, mentored and sometimes accompanied by American intelligence forces during these raids.”

The government has not provided any information on the hospital attack. At the Ministry of Defense, spokesperson Rohullah Ahamdzai states that the attack was ordered by the Intelligence Service, and thus out of his control. The Intelligence Service, in turn, does not answer any questions from the media.

Neither has the Swedish Committee for Afghanistan received any answers from the Afghan government. Dr. Ahmad Khalid Fahim, SCA’s programme director, calls the actions and accusations against his personnel ”a gross violation of international humanitarian law” and says the government seems to have been wrong in their assumptions of collusion with the Taliban:

”The doctor has been released which indicates that these accusations did not hold true.”

Dr. Fahim has never been to the clinic himself, but says that the SCA is investigating and that there is no indication that the Taliban dictate the conditions of running the hospital. According to the SCA, an injured Taliban seeking care does not receive special treatment:

”As you are aware, this clinic is in an area controlled by the Taliban. But looking at the statistics, it’s evident that it offers its services to anybody in the area, including soldiers injured in the war.”

Official figures show that the Tangi Saidan clinic treated 3,414 patients during the first half of 2019. Almost 40 percent of these were vaccinations and consultations for children under the age of five. Around 800 were pre- and postnatal visits. 279 were births and 12 were C-sections. 71 were larger larger operations.

Examining the numbers, one figure stands out: SCA operates 77 healthcare clinics in Wardak province, and zero in the rest of the country.

In 2018, the annual cost for these clinics was 5.6 million US dollars, about 54 million SEK. Critics of the SCA claim the NGO to be tied to the Taliban, supporting them indirectly.

Two terms come up: Taxes and CDCs.

It will take a few months for these critics to lay it all out in detail.

August 2019, Wardak

In the meantime, I investigate the alleged connection between hospital staff and the Haqqani network. I turn to an elder in the Wardak tribe, Ghulam Rohani Nangialay Wardak, living in the Jaghatu district in the southern parts of the province.

In the 1980s, he was part of the Islamic militia Hezb-e Islami, fighting against the Soviet Union. Come early 90s, he became the governor of Wardak. He was friends with the former Taliban leader Mullah Omar and, following the US-led invasion, served time in detention. According to the elder, the accusations of Haqqani member among SCA staff hold no bearing:

”They don’t show themselves openly to anyone who could easily attack them. The clinic staff are paid by Sweden, why would they work for Haqqani? They were doctors.”

Ghulam Rohani Nangialay Wardak describes the province as being largely under Taliban control, but like medical director Waidullah, he does not specify any one branch.

”In Wardak, the government is hardly present at all, except for in small areas that they never leave.”

The exception is when government forces carry out nightly raids, which he says results in mostly civilian casualties:

”The last four or five months, there have been raids almost every night. It is happening throughout the province and no one knows where or when the government forces will attack. Recently, 29 people were killed, mostly civilians. A few days before that, 17 people were killed and only one of them was Taliban.”

Patricia Gossman, Human Rights Watch, describes her view on the situation:

”This is a province where the Taliban have made significant power grabs, particularly in rural areas. This has resulted in an escalation of armed conflict, especially in the last year.

She says the Taliban exert influence over the clinics:

”They pressure healthcare workers to prioritize their fighters and, sometimes, to come and treat injured soldiers in the field. And of course, they influence schools.”

Her analysis of the attacks on the Tangi Saidan clinic in 2016 and 2019 is that the Intelligence Service aims to seek out injured Taliban fighters.

”And they treat staff as accomplices for treating these fighters. This is an enormous problem.”

Patricia Gossman defines the attack on the hospital as a war crime:

”To target a health facility for providing care, as per its purpose, doctors and staff for doing their jobs and on occasion patients seeking care? That is a war crime.”

The Geneva Convention grants protective status to anyone who is wounded and seeking treatment, regardless of whether or not they have participated in battle. The only time a hospital becomes a legitimate target is if one side of the conflict seizes control entirely, for instance in order to use the facility as a command center. This comes with the condition of forewarning the people inside, to facilitate an evacuation.

The intense violence of the attack on the Tangi Saidan clinic is typical for night raids in Afghanistan, according to Patricia Gossman:

”There have been hundreds of these, and unfortunately a fair number of them that have targeted civilians, in which the forces have carried out summary executions.”

She believes there is an attitude of no longer distinguishing between combatants and civilians, especially within certain areas with strong Taliban presence.

”There is a tendency to view anyone above a certain age as a potential military target. There is also a resentment of clinics treating wounded fighters and a lack of understanding and respect for the roll that healthcare workers play in a conflict: that they are neutral providers of healthcare to anyone who might need it.”

The conflict of interest in this contested zone is evident: On one side are the organizations prioritizing the provision of healthcare above all else. On the other, there’s a Western-backed government set to eliminate any Taliban threat, regardless of location or medical status.

Asking a journalist from Wardak about the Haqqani presence in the province, I am told:

”The Haqqani network are Taliban. Haqqani’s leader is the deputy leader of the Taliban.”

He is referring to Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is also known as an important military commander for the Taliban movement.

Researching local media outlets, I find a report from October 2018, stating that the Afghan Intelligence Service, aided by international air support, has killed at least 21 Haqqani members in Wardak.

Thus, the question of possible Haqqani network activity in the area has been answered.