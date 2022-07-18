Drake arrested on drugs charges – threatened police

Drake
Drake was arrested on suspicion of posession of narcotics while at a nightclub in central Stockholm last week.
Foto: JANNE AKESSON/SWEPIX
Drake himself confirmed a run-in with Swedish police in an Instagram-post, although he did not share what crime he had been accused of.
Foto: Drake / Instagram

Drake was arrested on suspicion of using drugs while at a nightclub in central Stockholm last week.

Police noticed ”a strong smell of cannabis”, but when confronted the global superstar began to scream at the officers present, Expressen can exclusively reveal.

Drake threatened to have the police officers fired, warning them that he had ”the best lawyers in the world”.

Kim Malmgren

Drake, whose full name is name Aubrey Drake Graham, was hosting a private party at Berns, a restaurant and nightclub in central Stockholm, when police were called to the venue following reports of drug-use.

Drake and a member of his security team was observed leaving a bathroom, at which point police officers present noticed a strong smell of cannabis. 

The pair were confronted by police - an altercation which ended with them both being arrested.

Drake screamed and threatened police officers

When approached Drake became aggressive, sources tell Expressen.

He threatened them with repercussions, screaming at them that they were going to get fired.

The 35-year-old artist also warned the police officers that he has access to ”the best lawyers in the world.”

Arrested on suspicion of drug use

Drake's management had previously denied that the One Dance-star had been arrested during his visit to the country's capital.

However, the Canadian artist himself later confirmed a run-in with Swedish police in an Instagram-post, although he did not share what crime he had been accused of.

Expressen can now reveal that Drake was arrested on suspicion of drug use, but the case has since been dropped.

Drake's security guard was arrested on suspicion of drug use, and of possession of a bladed article over a knife found on his person while at Berns. 

Refused a drugs test

They were both taken to Norrmalm police station where Drake refused to submit himself to a voluntary drugs test.

– We cannot go into further details, but a decision was made by the prosecutor which has led to the police choosing to not investigate further, says Stockholm Police press officer Helena Boström Thomas.

Drake was released from Norrmalm police station in the early hours of Friday. His security guard spent the night in a cell, before being released later in the day.

