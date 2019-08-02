ASAP Rocky's security guard questioned in court

US rapper ASAP Rocky is set to find out today if a Swedish court has found him guilty of assault.

Five witnesses are due to be heard before Stockholm District Court, giving their testimony of what happened outside the fastfood restaurant in the city on June 30.

ASAP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, and two of his friends are accused of assaulting a 19-year-old Afghan man, kicking and punching him as well as hitting him with a broken bottle.

ASAP's security guard to testify

During questioning in court on Thursday, ASAP Rocky admitted to ”kicking and punching or shoving” the 19-year-old, however he maintained it was self defence.

Friday's session will see further witnesses take the stand, among them ASAP Rocky's security guard who was first approached by the 19-year-old and his friend, aged 20.

ASAP Rocky's mother Renee Black arrives in court on Thursday. Foto: FREDRIK PERSSON/TT / TT NYHETSBYRÅN

ASAP Rocky said in his testimony how he became ”scared and shocked” when the plaintiff, who is small in stature, attacked his security guard, a tall and physically imposing man.

– He seemed to be completely without fear, ASAP Rocky said, describing then plaintiff as looking ”weird” and appearing to be under the influence of drugs.

US rapper may spend another weekend in jail

ASAP Rocky may have to spend yet another weekend in Swedish custody, as his trial for assault in Stockholm District Court is running behind schedule.

Crossexamination of the 19-year-old plaintiff took longer than expected on Thursday, meaning the witnesses due to be heard on that day have been moved to today.

Despite both the defence team and the prosecutor expressing that their intentions is to ensure their final cross-examinations and closing arguments will be timely, there is a risk of them not finishing today.

This would then mean continuing the trial next week, and ASAP Rocky and his two co-accused being returned to custody Friday afternoon.

ASAP could get record payout from Sweden

ASAP Rocky claims the assault was self-defence, and should he be acquitted, the Swedish state will have a record lawsuit on their hands.

As damages are calculated based on loss of income, and ASAP Rocky has been forced to cancel his European tour, his legal team has already deemed his losses to be at least $1.65million.

ASAP's potential payout would become the highest ever in relation to time in Swedish criminal history.

If ASAP Rocky is convicted, he faces a shorter custodial sentence and a fine.

However, experts have deemed it likely that he will be able to leave Sweden and return to the US as soon as the trial finishes.

This is due to legal precedent indicating that he will either get a suspended sentence or a sentence short enough that his time already spent in custody will count as sentence served.

The teenage victim, an Afghan citizen who came to Sweden as an unaccompanied minor from Iran in 2015, has demanded 139 700 SEK – around $14 630 – in damages.

LÄS MER: ASAP Rocky held in custody for another week