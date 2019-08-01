US rapper ASAP Rocky will today tell his side of the story of what happened when he and a group of his friends encountered two young Afghan men in Stockholm, Sweden, on the 30th of June.

The 30-year-old and two of his associates are accused of brutally assaulting one of the two men, leaving him bleeding on the ground outside a fastfood restaurant.

The first day of the trial, which started on Tuesday, saw the 19-year-old alleged victim describe how he was thrown across a street, kicked, punched and slashed with a broken bottle.

Today, the Harlem rapper – who has been in Swedish police custody since July 5 – will be testifying and his lawyer will be able to question the 19-year-old.

– I am sure we will be giving him an interesting day, ASAP Rocky's lawyer Slobodan Jovicic tells Expressen.

– He is a person who claims my client has committed a crime against him. He will be forced to answer some questions about what he has said.

ASAP's security called as witness

The trial is expected to last three days, and end tomorrow, Friday.

Thursday's session will start at 9am local time and the 19-year-old alleged victim is expecred to be the first person in the dock this morning.

Following a cross-examination by the defence, the turn will come to Rakim Mayers a.k.a. ASAP Rocky, and his two co-accused.

The defence has also called several witnesses, including ASAP Rocky's security guard who was attacked by the 19-year-old during the melee.

It is however not known if there will be time to hear witnesses today, or if they will be giving their statements tomorrow.

ASAP could get record payout from Sweden

ASAP Rocky claims the assault was self-defence, and should he be aquitted, the Swedish state will have a record lawsuit on their hands.

As damages are calculated based on loss of income, and ASAP Rocky has been forced to cancel his European tour, his legal team has already deemed his losses to be at least $1.65million.

ASAP's potential payout would become the highest ever in relation to time in Swedish criminal history.

If ASAP Rocky is convicted, he faces a shorter custodial sentence and a fine.

However, experts have deemed it likely that he will be able to leave Sweden and return to the US as soon as the trial finishes tomorrow, as it is thought he will either get a suspended sentence or a sentence short enough that his time already spent in custody will count as sentence served.

The teenage victim, an Afghan citizen who came to Sweden as an unaccompanied minor from Iran in 2015, has demanded 139 700 SEK – around $14 630 – in damages.

