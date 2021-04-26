Personuppgiftspolicy

Alla vinnare på Oscarsgalan 2021 – här är hela listan

H.E.R, vinnare av ”bästa originalsång” med statyetten.
Foto: CHRIS PIZZELLO/POOL/SHUTTERSTOCK / CHRIS PIZZELLO/POOL/SHUTTERSTOCK SHUTTERSTOCK
Frances McDormand vann pris för bästa kvinnliga huvudroll.
Foto: AP / AP TT NYHETSBYRÅN
Anthony Hopkins vann för bästa manliga huvudroll.
Foto: ROB GRABOWSKI / AP TT NYHETSBYRÅN

Nomadland tog hem tre priser på Oscarsgalan 2021 – och Sverige blev i år igen utan statyett.

Här är alla vinnare och förlorare på Oscarsgalan i natt.

Sara Karlsson

Bästa originalmanus

Vinnare: Emerald Fennell, ”Promising young woman”

Nominerade: Will Berson & Shaka King, ”Judas and the Black Messiah”; Lee Isaac Chung, ”Minari”; Darius Marder och Abraham Marder, ”Sound of metal”; Aaron Sorkin, ”The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Bästa manus efter förlaga

Vinnare: Christopher Hampton och Florian Zeller, ”The father”

Nominerade: Chloé Zhao, ”Nomadland”; Kemp Powers, ”One night in Miami”; Ramin Bahrani, ”Den vita tigern”; Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham med flera, ”Borat subsequent moviefilm”

Bästa internationella långfilm

Vinnare: ”En runda till”, Danmark

Nominerade: ”Better days”, Hong Kong; ”Collective”, Rumänien; ”The man who sold his skin”, Tunisien; ”Quo vadis, Aida?”, Bosnien & Herzegovina

Bästa manliga biroll

Vinnare: Daniel Kaluuya, ”Judas and the Black Messiah”

Nominerade: Sacha Baron Cohen, ”The trial of the Chicago 7”; Leslie Odom Jr., ”One night in Miami”; Paul Raci, ”Sound of metal”; Lakeith Stanfield, ”Judas and the Black Messiah”

Bästa makeup & hår

Vinnare: Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal och Jamika Wilson, ”Ma Rainey's black bottom”

Nominerade, Marese Langan, Laura Allen och Claudia Stolze, ”Emma”; Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle och Patricia Dehaney, ”Hillbilly elegy”; Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri och Colleen LaBaff, ”Mank”; Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli och Francesco Pegoretti, ”Pinocchio”

Bästa kostymdesign

Vinnare: Ann Roth, ”Ma Rainey's black bottom”

Nominerade: Alexandra Byrne, ”Emma”; Trish Summerville, ”Mank”, Bina Daigeler, ”Mulan”; Massimo Cantini Parrini, ”Pinocchio”

Bästa regi

Vinnare: Chloé Zhao, ”Nomadland”

Nominerade: Thomas Vinterberg, ”En runda till”; David Fincher, ”Mank”; Lee Isaac Chung ”Minari”; Emerald Fennell, ”Promising young woman”

Bästa ljud

Vinnare: Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michellee Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés och Phillip Bladh, ”Sound of metal”

Nominerade: Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders och David Wyman, ”Greyhound”; Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance och Drew Kunin, ”Mank”; Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller och John Pritchett, ”News of the world”; Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott och David Parker, ”Själen”

Bästa kortfilm

Vinnare: ”Two distant strangers”

Nominerade: ”Feeling through”, ”The letter room”, ”The present”, ”White eye”

Bästa animerade kortfilm

Vinnare: ”If anything happens I love you”

Nominerade: ”Kaninhålan”, ”Genius Loci”, ”Opera”, ”Yes-people”

Bästa animerade långfilm

Vinnare: ”Själen”

Nominerade: ”Framåt”, ”Till månen och tillbaka”, ”Fåret Shaun: Farmageddon”, ”Wolfwalkers”

Bästa dokumentär (kortfilm)

Vinnare: ”Colette”

Nominerade: ”A concerto is a conversation”, ”Do not split”, ”Hunger ward”, ”A love song for Natasha”

Bästa dokumentärfilm

Vinnare: ”Bläckfisken och jag”

Nominerade: ”Collective”, ”Crip camp”, ”The mole agent”, ”Time”

Bästa visuella effekter

Vinnare: Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley och Scott Fisher; ”Tenet”

Nominerade: Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt och Brian Cox, ”Love and monsters”; Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon och David Watkins, ”The midnight sky”; Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury och Steve Ingram, ”Mulan”; Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones och Santiago Colomo Martinez, ”Den fantastiska Ivan”

Bästa kvinnliga biroll

Vinnare: Yuh-Jung Youn, ”Minari”

Nominerade: Maria Bakalova, ”Borat subsequent moviefilm”, Glenn Close ”Hillbilly Elegy”, Olivia Colman, ”The father”, Amanda Seyfried ”Mank”

Bästa produktionsdesign

Vinnare: Donald Graham Burt och Jan Pascale, ”Mank”

Nominerade: Peter Francis och Cathy Featherstone, ”The father”; Mark Ricker, Karen O'Hara och Diana Stoughton, ”Ma Rainey's black bottom”; David Crank och Elizabeth Keenan, ”News of the world”; Nathan Crowley och Kathy Lucas, ”Tenet”

Bästa foto

Vinnare: Erik Messerschmidt, ”Mank”

Nominerade: Sean Bobbitt, ”Judas and the Black Messiah”; Dariusz Wolski, ”News of the world”; Joshua James Richards, ”Nomadland”; Phedon Papamichael, ”The trial of the Chicago 7”

Bästa klippning

Vinnare: Mikkel E. G. Nielsen, ”Sound of metal”

Nominerade: Yorgos Lamprinos, ”The father”; Chloé Zhao, ”Nomadland”; Frédéric Thoraval, ”Promising young woman”; Alan Baumgarten, ”The trial of the Chicago 7”

Bästa originalmusik

Vinnare: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross och Jon Batiste, ”Själen”

Nominerade: Terence Blanchard, ”Da 5 Bloods”; Trent Reznor och Atticus Ross, ”Mank”; Emile Mosseri, ”Minari”; James Newton Howard, ”News of the world”

Bästa originalsång

Vinnare: H.E.R., Dernst Emile, Tiara Thomas, ”Fight For You” (”Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Nominerade: Daniel Pemberton och Celeste Waite, ”Hear my voice” (”The trial of the Chicago 7”); Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus och Rickard Göransson, ”Husavik” (”Eurovision Song Contest: The story of Fire Saga”); Diane Warren och Laura Pausini, ”Io si (Seen)” (”Med livet framför sig”); Leslie Odom, Jr. och Sam Ashworth, ”Speak now” (”One night in Miami”)

Bästa film

Vinnare: ”Nomadland”

Nominerade: ”The father”, ”Judas and the Black Messiah”, ”Mank”, ”Minari”, ”Promising young woman”, ”Sound of metal”, ”The trial of the Chicago 7”

Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll

Vinnare: Frances McDormand, ”Nomadland”

Nominerade: Viola Davis, ”Ma Rainey's black bottom”; Andra Day, ”United States vs Billie Holiday”; Vanessa Kirby, ”Pieces of a woman”; Carey Mulligan, ”Promising young woman”

Bästa manliga huvudroll

Vinnare: Anthony Hopkins, ”The father”

Nominerade: Riz Ahmed, ”Sound of metal”; Chadwick Boseman, ”Ma Rainey's black bottom”; Gary Oldman, ”Mank”; Steven Yeun, ”Minari”

