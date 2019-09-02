SHL-dräkterna 2019/2020

Foto: Bildbyrån.
Samtliga 14 matchdräkter i SHL, den här säsongen är officiella.
Det sker oftast någon förändring på varje tröja. Den som har sinne för detaljer kommer att upptäcka detta.
Vilka har snyggast tröja?
Avgör själv, för här är årets 14 matchdräkter.
Så här ser årets tröjor ut:
Tomi Sallinen, Brynäs.Foto: Pelle Börjesson / BILDBYRÅN
***
Anton Hedman, Djurgården.Foto: Pelle Börjesson / BILDBYRÅN
***
Jacob Moverare, Frölunda.Foto: Pelle Börjesson / BILDBYRÅN
***
Per Åslund, Färjestad.Foto: Pelle Börjesson / BILDBYRÅN
***
Markus Lauridsen, HV71.Foto: Pelle Börjesson / BILDBYRÅN / COP 205
***
Oskar Lang, Leksand.Foto: Pelle Börjesson / BILDBYRÅN / COP 205
***
Joe Whitney, Linköping.Foto: Pelle Börjesson / BILDBYRÅN / COP 205
***
Oscar Engsund, Luleå.Foto: Pelle Börjesson / BILDBYRÅN / COP 205
***
Axel Wemmenborn, Malmö.Foto: Pelle Börjesson / BILDBYRÅN / COP 205
***
Oskar Nilsson, Oskarshamn.Foto: Pelle Börjesson / BILDBYRÅN
***
Leon Bristedt, Rögle.Foto: Pelle Börjesson / BILDBYRÅN / COP 205
***
Arvid Lundberg, Skellefteå.Foto: Pelle Börjesson / BILDBYRÅN / COP 205
***
Brendan Shinnimin, Växjö.Foto: Pelle Börjesson / BILDBYRÅN / COP 205
***
Rasmus Rissanen, Örebro.Foto: Pelle Börjesson / BILDBYRÅN / COP 205