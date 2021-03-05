Personuppgiftspolicy

Marek Hamsik to Swedish league club: IFK Göteborg

IFK Göteborg
Foto: DAVE WINTER / BILDBYRÅN

Former Napoli team captain Marek Hamsik is transferring to Swedish league team IFK Göteborg.

The 33-year-old Slovakian World Cup-star has made a verbal agreement with the southwestern Swedish club, SportExpressen can exclusively reveal.

Hamsik is set to arrive in Sweden in the coming days to formally sign a contract.

Text

Daniel Kristoffersson, Sara Malm

Marek Hamsik, 33, is set to sign a transfer deal with IFK Göteborg, in Gothenburg, southwestern Sweden.

Hamsik, who spent 12 years in Napoli with some time as the team's captain, signed with the Chinese football club Dalian Professional in 2019.

Yesterday, news broke that Hamsik had ended his contract in order to sign a three-month deal with Slovan Bratislava in his home country.

However, after issues with the Slovakian transfer window, contact was made with IFK Göteborg.

Negotiations are said to have begun earlier this week, and while a verbal agreement has been made, no contract is officially signed.

Sources tell SportExpressen the Slovakian footballer is set to fly to Gothenburg in the coming days. 

