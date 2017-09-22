Nordkoreas ledare Kim Jong-Un. Foto: AP TT NYHETSBYRÅNNordkoreas ledare Kim Jong-Un. Foto: AP TT NYHETSBYRÅN
Kim Jong-Un säger att Trump är ”ovärdig” att styra ett land och kallar honom en ”gangster som leker med elden”. Foto: WONG MAYE-E / AP TT NYHETSBYRÅNKim Jong-Un säger att Trump är ”ovärdig” att styra ett land och kallar honom en ”gangster som leker med elden”. Foto: WONG MAYE-E / AP TT NYHETSBYRÅN
President Donald Trump. Foto: EVAN VUCCI / AP TT NYHETSBYRÅNPresident Donald Trump. Foto: EVAN VUCCI / AP TT NYHETSBYRÅN
Nordkoreas hot: En ny vätebomb i Stilla Havet

Publicerad

Nordkoreas ledare Kim Jong-Un har svarat på Trumps exekutiva order om hårdare sanktioner mot diktaturen.

Han kallar Donald Trump ”sinnesförvirrad” och säger att presidenten kommer att få ”betala dyrt” för sina hot, enligt AP.

- Jag ska tämja den psykiskt rubbade och senile amerikanen med eld, sade Kim Jong-Un, enligt den sydkoreanska nyhetsbyrån Yonhap.

Nordkoreas utrikesminister hävdar också att det kan bli aktuellt med en ny provsprängning av en vätebomb över Stilla havet.

NBC presenterar hela Kim Jong-Uns pressmeddelande som svarar på president Trumps verkställande beslut om nya sanktioner mot Nordkorea. Där säger diktatorn att Trump har förolämpat honom och hans land.

”En rädd hund skäller högre”, säger Kim Jong-Un.

Kim Jong-Un säger att han överväger nästa steg, men att Trumps kommentarer under talet vid FN:s generalförsamling har övertygat honom om att han har valt rätt kurs och att han kommer fullfölja den till slutet. 

Hot om ny vätebomb i Stilla havet

Kim Jong-Un kallar Trumps ord en krigsförklaring och säger att detta kommer att resultera i något bortom den amerikanske presidentens värsta mardrömmar.

"Jag kommer att tämja den här sinnesförvirrade och senile amerikanen med eld”, säger Kim Jong-Un.

”Vi kommer att överväga den högsta nivån av hårda motåtgärder i historien”, säger han.

 

Nordkoreas utrikesminister Ri Yong-Ho, som ska hålla ett tal vid FN:s generalförsamling under lördagen, säger att det kan bli tal om en ny provsprängning.

– Det skulle kunna bli den mest kraftfulla detonationen någonsin av en vätebomb i Stilla havet, sade Ri Yong-Ho, enligt CNN.

Nordkoreas utrikesminister Ri Yong-Ho.Foto: MARK SCHIEFELBEIN / AP TT NYHETSBYRÅN

Stoppar handel med Nordkorea

Sanktionerna kommer bland annat att innebära att Kina stoppar handeln med Nordkorea. Trump meddelade även att man vill straffa länder som gör handel med Nordkorea.

Målet är att Nordkoreas kärnvapen helt ska elimineras, säger Trump.

Enligt Trump kommer de nya sanktionerna att strypa de inkomstkällor som ger Nordkorea möjlighet att utveckla vapen.

Nordkorea har tidigare hotat att USA kommer att få betala om man går vidare med ytterligare sanktioner.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/910926223684931585?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.expressen.se%2Fnyheter%2Fdonald-trump-mer-sanktioner-mot-nordkorea%2F

Den nationelle säkerhetsrådgivaren H.R. McMaster sa i en intervju med CNN under torsdagsförmiddagen att Trump nu vill arbeta fram en lösning som inte leder till krig. 

Beskedet om nya sanktioner mot Nordkorea kommer bara två dagar efter Trumps tal i FN:s generalförsamling där han hotade landet. 

– Rocket man (Kim Jong-Un) är på ett självmordsuppdrag för egen del och för sin regim, säger han.

 

Kim Jong-Uns tal – ord för ord

The speech made by the U.S. president in his maiden address on the UN arena in the prevailing serious circumstances, in which the situation on the Korean peninsula has been rendered tense as never before and is inching closer to a touch-and-go state, is arousing worldwide concern.

Shaping the general idea of what he would say, I expected he would make stereo-typed, prepared remarks a little different from what he used to utter in his office on the spur of the moment as he had to speak on the world's biggest official diplomatic stage.

But, far from making remarks of any persuasive power that can be viewed to be helpful to defusing tension, he made unprecedented rude nonsense one has never heard from any of his predecessors.

A frightened dog barks louder.

I'd like to advise Trump to exercise prudence in selecting words and to be considerate of whom he speaks to when making a speech in front of the world.

The mentally deranged behaviour of the U.S. president openly expressing on the UN arena the unethical will to "totally destroy" a sovereign state, beyond the boundary of threats of regime change or overturn of social system, makes even those with normal thinking faculty think about discretion and composure.

His remarks remind me of such words as "political layman" and "political heretic" which were in vogue in reference to Trump during his presidential election campaign.

After taking office Trump has rendered the world restless through threats and blackmail against all countries in the world. He is unfit to hold the prerogative of supreme command of a country, and he is surely a rogue and a gangster fond of playing with fire, rather than a politician.

His remarks which described the U.S. option through straightforward expression of his will have convinced me, rather than frightening or stopping me, that the path I chose is correct and that it is the one I have to follow to the last.

Now that Trump has denied the existence of and insulted me and my country in front of the eyes of the world and made the most ferocious declaration of a war in history that he would destroy the DPRK, we will consider with seriousness exercising of a corresponding, highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history.

Action is the best option in treating the dotard who, hard of hearing, is uttering only what he wants to say.

As a man representing the DPRK and on behalf of the dignity and honor of my state and people on my own, I will make the man holding the prerogative of the supreme command in the U.S. pay dearly for his speech calling for totally destroying the DPRK.

This is not a rhetorical expression loved by Trump.

I am now thinking hard about what response he could have expected when he allowed such eccentric words to trip off his tongue.

Whatever Trump might have expected, he will face results beyond his expectation.

I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire.

