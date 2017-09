Margot Wallström får pris av FN för jämställdhetsarbete

"As a accomplished politician, with extensive experience in the Swedish parliament, the Swedish government and the European Commission you serve as a model for women around the world. Your leadership role in advancing gender equality and women's empowerment through a feminist foreign policy lens is a source of inspiration for women globally. By highlighting the linkage between women, peace and security, you have ensured that the international community takes into account the important role women can play in peace building and conflict prevention. We thank you for truly breaking many ceilings for women around the world."