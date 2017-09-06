Magda Gad in Raqqa: His name is Ahmed and he is seven years old

Publicerad

At the moment I’m at a loss for words, but I’ll try to describe what just happened.

It begins when I see nine year old Asmea standing by a track just north of Raqqah with a metal plate in her hand.

There doesn’t seem to be any food.

Sometimes she bangs the plate against things so it clangs as if that might help.

She escaped from Raqqah a week ago.

- Soldiers came to our house and told us to leave because it was

too dangerous.

- What was it like?

- They were bombing. The planes were bombing.

- What did you do?

- I cried when they started bombing. I was scared. I huddled in the house and didn’t go out.

- What was it like living under IS?

- They killed people so I daren’t talk to them. Whenever I saw an IS on the street I never said anything, just moved away.

A boy hears what we are talking about and comes over and pulls my arm.

- I saw, he says

It’s not a child’s voice. It’s a clear and sharp voice that wants to be heard.

- What did you see?

- I saw them killing people. Once I saw them cut the head off a man in the square.

I think he’s finished and start to write their stories. As I’m looking down and writing the boy pulls at me again. I hear that sharp voice continuing:

- Then they played football with his head in the square.

Slowly I raise my eyes to meet his gaze and I have absolutely no idea what to say.

What do you say to a child who has seen adults playing football with a decapitated head?

- What’s your name? I finally manage. 

- Ahmed.

- How old are you?

- Seven.

His name is Ahmed and he is seven years old.

Relaterade ämnen
Magda Gad
Magda Gad
Anmäl text- och faktafelAnmäl till Pressombudsmannen

Tack för att du hjälper oss!

Även om vi alltid försöker skriva helt korrekt kan det ibland smyga sig in felaktigheter. Därför uppskattar vi din hjälp. Skriv i meddelande-rutan nedan vad som är fel i artikeln eller vad du vill klaga på. Vi rättar alla fel och är generösa med genmälen.

Stort tack!

Tack!

Din rättelse har skickats vidare till redaktionen!

En redaktör kommer att läsa din rättelse så snart som möjligt. Tack för att du hjälper oss!

Thomas MattssonAnsvarig utgivare
rattelse@expressen.se
08-738 30 00

Jag vill att Expressen ska vara den tidning som är mest generös med genmälen, rättelser samt hur vi redovisar eventuella klander från Pressens Opinionsnämnd.

Expressens ambition är tydlig. I vår "Kvalitetspolicy" slår jag fast att det som publiceras ska vara korrekt. Mitt första beslut som chefredaktör var att införa en fast plats i tidningen och på sajten för korrigeringar. Men vi är människor. Som gör misstag, blir lurade eller stressas till slarv. Det är några förklaringar till fel i medier, men de ursäktar ändå inte redaktionen om någon utsätts för publicitetsskada.

Expressen står bakom de "Etiska regler för press, radio och tv" som formulerats av Publicistklubben, Svenska Journalistförbundet, Tidningsutgivarna, Sveriges Tidskrifter, Sveriges Radio, Sveriges Television samt Utbildningsradion.

"Reglerna är mer av tumregler än en formell regelsamling", konstaterar Allmänhetens Pressombudsman (PO). Vad som är god pressetik måste avgöras från fall till fall och det finns inga exakta svar. Men det är bra att saken diskuteras.

Expressen talar ofta och gärna klarspråk, vi granskar och vi avslöjar; det hör journalistiken till att inte alla kommer att uppskatta det vi berättar. Om du anser att du utsatts för en publicitetsskada är det snabbaste sättet att få upprättelse att kontakta oss: mejla till rattelse@expressen.se eller ring vår nyhetsdesk på telefon 08-738 30 00. Men det går också att göra en så kallad PO-anmälan för att få en pressetisk prövning.

Så gör du en PO-anmälan

Om du är personligen berörd av en publicering på Expressen.se eller i Expressen, som namngiven eller utpekad, kan du anmäla tidningen.

Publiceringen ska normalt vara max tre månader gammal, och du kan anmäla per epost på po@po.se eller på Allmänhetens Pressombudsmans webbformulär eller genom att skriva till PO, Box 223 10, 104 22 Stockholm. Läs mer om pressetik och PO-anmälningar hos Allmänhetens Pressombudsman.

Läs fler nyheter i Expressens app. Ladda ner gratis här: Iphone eller Android.

Till Expressens startsida

Mest läst i dag

BLOGG
Bonnier och två tv-satsningar
Läs chefredaktör Thomas Mattssons blogg
Senaste nytt
Senaste dygnet
MEST SETT I DAG
Mest läst i dag
Mest läst - Dina pengar