English version: Submarine inventor charged with murder of Swedish journalist

Peter Madsen, a danish inventor, was rescued friday when his home-made submarine sank outside Copenhagen.

Now he is being charged with killing a female Swedish journalist. The 30-year old writer had been aboard the submarine, but is still missing.

The danish inventor and the journalist, who was writing a story about him, went on a trip in his home-made 18 meter "Nautilus" submarine on Thursday.

On Friday the submarine was reported missing. Mr Madsen, 46, was eventually recovered but told local police he didn't know anything about the journalist and her whereabouts. 

Madsen claims he let her off in Copenhagen on Thursday night. Later, alone in the submarine, there were some severe technical problems, and the submarine sunk, according to Mr Madsens statement.

Danish police searched Peter Madsens workshop.Foto: CHRISTIAN ÖRNBERG

Swedish journalist still missing

Divers were sent down to the submarine in the Koge Bay south of Copenhagen. The 40-ton vessel sits on the seabed at a depth of seven meters, but the divers could not gain entry. The submarine will be towed back to the harbour and examined.

Copenhagen police are appealing to anyone who may have seen the swedish journalist to contact them.Foto: JOHAN NILSSON/ TT

When the Swedish journalist went missing her family contacted the police. Saturday morning there is still no word from her. 

Copenhagen police are appealing to anyone who may have seen her to contact them.

They described her as "160cm tall, 56kg, 30 years old, with reddish-brown hair and green eyes".

Madsen to appear in court

She was wearing an orange blouse with long sleeves, a black and white floral skirt, nylon stockings and white tennis shoes.

Peder Madsen has been charged with murder and is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Saturday. Madsen denies all charges.

Patrik Micu
